Immune System May Cure Alzheimer's Disease: 4 Foods To Enhance Your Immune System

According to the study published in the Journal of Nature, the vessels connecting the brain and the immune system play important roles in both Alzheimer's disease and decline in cognitive ability that comes with time. Scientists at the University of Virginia improved the function of the lymphatic vessels to dramatically enhance the ability of aged people to learn and improve their memories. The researchers used a compound to improve the flow of waste from the brain to the lymph nodes in the neck of aged mice. The vessels became larger and drained better, and that had a direct effect on the ability to learn and remember. They also determined that obstructing the vessels worsens the accumulation of harmful amyloid plaques in the brain that are associated with Alzheimer's disease. Sandro Da Mesquita, one of the researchers said, "In human Alzheimer's disease, 98 percent of cases are not familiar, so it's really a matter of what is affected by aging that gives rise to this disease."



Having said that, we give you four foods that can help enhance your immunity.



Four Foods That Enhance Your Immune System: