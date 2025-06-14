Too Much Vigorous Exercise May Temporarily Weaken Immune System, Study Finds

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed High-intensity exercise may temporarily weaken the immune system, study finds.

Researchers analyzed samples from 11 firefighters undergoing rigorous training.

Individuals in demanding jobs may face higher illness risk post intense workouts.

A groundbreaking study has found that excessively high-intensity exercise may temporarily weaken the immune system. Researchers analysed over 4,700 post-exercise fluid molecules from 11 young firefighters undergoing rigorous training. The findings suggest individuals in physically demanding occupations, such as emergency responders and athletes, may be at higher risk of illnesses shortly after intense workouts.

The study highlights the need for balance and recovery in training routines to protect overall health. Scientists from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory analysed blood, saliva, and urine samples from the firefighters, revealing significant changes in the body's molecular response to intense physical stress. The study's results have significant implications for individuals in high-risk professions, paving the way for further research into the effects of high-intensity exercise on the immune system. Balance and recovery are crucial for maintaining optimal health.

"Heat stress can be life-threatening," said Kristin Burnum-Johnson, a corresponding author of the study. "We wanted to take an in-depth look at what's happening in the body and see if we're able to detect danger from exhaustion in its earliest stages. Perhaps we can reduce the risk of strenuous exercise for first responders, athletes, and members of the military."

As expected, the team detected hundreds of molecular changes in the firefighters. The differences before and after exercise underscore the body's efforts at tissue damage and repair, maintenance of fluid balance, efforts to keep up with increased energy and oxygen demand, and the body's attempts to repair and regenerate its proteins and other important substances.

The team hopes that the findings will help explain why some people are more vulnerable to respiratory infection after a workout. The research was published on October 18 in Military Medical Research.