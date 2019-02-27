Hypertension Problem? How Drinking Garlic Tea May Help Keep Your BP Levels In Control

Garlic and its medicinal properties have managed to earn global fame. In India, we have been traditionally using garlic to flavour our curries, soups and stews and brewing it in healing concoctions. Garlic is packed with healthy antioxidants. The presence of the sulphur-containing compound, allicin, has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Garlic is known to facilitate digestive system. The volatile oils present in garlic help rev up our immunity system naturally and keep the risk of heart diseases at bay. It is has been an intrinsic part of many detox drinks. Garlic's strong smell also helps repel bugs! Now can you think of a natural ingredient so versatile, for we certainly cannot! One very prominent health benefit of garlic is its ability to regulate high blood pressure. It is said that garlic is most beneficial when consumed fresh, but that is when it is also super pungent. To keep your blood pressure in check, you can brew it in a strong tea too.

Here's why garlic is so effective in managing hypertension:

Hypertension or high blood pressure is defined as a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is higher than normal. If left uncontrolled, hypertension could lead to heart attack or death.

The allicin present in garlic is said to have immense blood-pressure lowering effect. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The sulphur in garlic stimulates nitric oxide production in vessels. This relaxes and improves their elasticity, helping lower blood pressure and reducing the risk of stroke and atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries)."

A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, those people who took either 480 mg or 960 mg of garlic showed a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure.

How To Make Garlic Tea

Making garlic tea is rather an easy task. All you need are few cloves of garlic and some water. Here's how you can brew a cup for yourself:

1. Take a saucepan. Add 3 cups of water and 3 cloves of garlic.

2. Bring it to boil. Let it steep for 3-4 minutes.

3. Put down the heat.

4. Now add 2 tablespoons of honey to the tea and mix well.

5. You can also squeeze a bit of fresh lemon juice for the antioxidant boost.

Drink this warm tea but make sure you do not consume more than two cups in a day. Let us know how this beverage worked for you in the comments section below.

