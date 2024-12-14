Food Safety Violations Found At Restaurants In Patancheru Near Hyderabad

(Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A food safety task force conducted inspections in the Patancheru area near Hyderabad in Telangana on December 12, 2024. The establishments were near ORR (Outer Ring Road) Muthangi. At Isthara Babai Hote, the officials found expired milk packets (expired 4 days earlier) and 1 kilo of spices (expired in July 2024). They also found a few rotten vegetables. The team flagged the use of food colours at this restaurant. Other issues were also noted. The kitchen drain was found to be partially blocked. Food articles in the refrigerator were not covered/labelled. Doors and windows lacked insect-proof protection. The officials discovered that cleaning materials were being stored along with raw food items. The inventory method for ensuring food safety - FIFO (First In, First Out) - was not maintained in the storage area.

The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI License Copy in a prominent place. Medical fitness records and FoSTaC training certificates for food handlers were unavailable.

On the same day, the team inspected the restaurant known as The Palace-2, near ORR. They found out that it did not possess a valid license. The necessary water analysis report was not available. The officials discovered that synthetic food colours were being used and got rid of them. The semi-prepared food in the fridge did not have labels. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were being stored in the same refrigerator. Food and non-food items (cleaning materials) were also stored together. The task force noted that the store area was "messy, without proper arrangement." Additionally, the exit from the kitchen was open, lacking shields. The windows and doors did not have insect-proof screens.

The task force also conducted an inspection of the Gulshan Hotel near ORR Muthangi. It was found to be running its food business without a valid license. The food handlers did not have the requisite head caps, aprons and gloves. FOSTAC-trained personnel were not available. Water analysis reports and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were also unavailable. The officials said that the kitchen was in a "highly unhygienic condition, without any insect-proof shields/insect repellents." They flagged the use of iron knives being used for cutting as well as the use of synthetic food colours while cooking. The team noted that prepared and semi-prepared food items were kept together. Stored food items did not have labels. They also uncovered fried onions stored in an unhygienic plastic drum.

