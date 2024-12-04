Namkeen And Snacks Worth Rs 2.13 Lakh Seized By Task Force In Telangana

The officials found that The FBO did not have a valid FSSAI license (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials in Telangana have been conducting inspections in different parts of the state in the recent past. From cloud kitchens to restaurants, from food manufacturing units to bottled water suppliers, they have visited a variety of establishments and published their findings on X (formerly Twitter). Recently, they revealed some of the food safety issues found at an establishment in the Medak District. On December 3, 2024, they visited M/s Sunny Foods, located in the Kallakal village in the Manoharabad mandal. The officials discovered that it did not have a valid FSSAI license.

They stated, "Product name manipulation is being done using attractive irrelevant pictorials and names and violating the FSSAI labelling guidelines." That's not all. The team also found that expired food additives like Tomato masala and Maggie masala were being used in making ready-to-eat savoury foods. Thus, the task force ended up seizing and discarding snacks (such as namkeen, chips, coloured saunf, etc.) worth Rs 2.13 lakh.

Before this, the officials inspected two manufacturing units in Hyderabad's Katedan area in November 2024. Several violations were flagged at both establishments. The task force later revealed that they accordingly suspended their licenses. They seized hundreds of kilos of ginger garlic paste. They also directed the establishments to cease operations immediately, noting that "Further action pertaining to criminal and other civil provisions will be taken based on the lab analysis reports." Click here to read the full story.

In November, the food safety officials also conducted inspections of two nutraceutical manufacturing units in IDA Mallapur in Hyderabad. At one of them, they seized kilos of stock that did not meet the requisite standards. Several problems were uncovered on both premises. Check out the full article here.