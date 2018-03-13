How A Disturbed Sleep Can Affect Your Health; Herbs That May Help You Get A Sound Sleep

1. Brahmi
Brahmi is a herb that supports sleep and calms emotional turbulence further promoting concentration and alertness. It also improves blood circulation that supports the body's natural healing process.
2. Vacha
Vacha has calmative effects on your brain that helps cure tension and stress. It is known to act as a coolant that relaxes your nerves thereby inducing sleep.
3. Sarpgandha
Sargandha is known to contain more than 50 alkaloids in it. These alkaloids are responsible for reducing high blood pressure or hypertension, which is said to cause sleeping issues.
4. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a natural calming medicine that also promotes sound sleep. It is said to contain a compound known as triethylene glycol that works wonders to induce sleep. It treats stress, anxiety and exhaustion.
5. Jatamasi
Jatamasi is a long known natural brain tonic and a memory enhancer. It also facilitates calmness and relaxation to a hyperactive mind. It also helps induce sleep while replenishing and nourishing the nervous system.
Consult an Ayurveda expert before switching to any herb.