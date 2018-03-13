How A Disturbed Sleep Can Affect Your Health; Herbs That May Help You Get A Sound Sleep

Insomnia is one of the most common types of sleep disorder and as per various studies one in every three adults suffers sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. One of the major factors that may affect your sleep is excessive stress. Other factors can include- depression, medications, noisy environment, health problems, et al. While treating your underlying physical and mental issues is a good step, it may not be enough to cure insomnia. You may also need to change some your lifestyle habits along with your diet. Ayurveda suggests some herbs that can actually help you get a sound sleep.

1. Brahmi

Brahmi is a herb that supports sleep and calms emotional turbulence further promoting concentration and alertness. It also improves blood circulation that supports the body's natural healing process.

2. Vacha

Vacha has calmative effects on your brain that helps cure tension and stress. It is known to act as a coolant that relaxes your nerves thereby inducing sleep.

3. Sarpgandha

Sargandha is known to contain more than 50 alkaloids in it. These alkaloids are responsible for reducing high blood pressure or hypertension, which is said to cause sleeping issues.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a natural calming medicine that also promotes sound sleep. It is said to contain a compound known as triethylene glycol that works wonders to induce sleep. It treats stress, anxiety and exhaustion.

5. Jatamasi

Jatamasi is a long known natural brain tonic and a memory enhancer. It also facilitates calmness and relaxation to a hyperactive mind. It also helps induce sleep while replenishing and nourishing the nervous system.

Consult an Ayurveda expert before switching to any herb.



