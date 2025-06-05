China Is 'Hanging' People To Cure Insomnia. We Asked Doctors If It Works

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In China, up to 38.2% of the population suffers from sleep disorders. A viral method in China involves hanging from necks with belts, claimed to relieve insomnia. Experts warn this technique poses serious health risks, including nerve damage and stroke.

There are two kinds of people on the planet. One: the lucky ones who simply flop onto their beds at night and, wham, they're asleep. And then there are the others-those who can try everything under the sun (and moon), and still struggle to fall asleep. For them, sleep only comes after hours of screen time and tossing around in bed, if at all.

Things get more serious, however, when a person is unable to sleep regularly and suffers from insomnia-a sleep disorder characterised by difficulty in falling asleep, staying asleep, or both. While fatal insomnia is extremely rare, it does exist.

A significant percentage of Indian population experiences insomnia, with studies indicating the number ranges from 13 to 33 per cent. In China, the figures are even higher, with up to 38.2 per cent of their 141 crore population affected.

The Viral 'Hanging' Cure

In an attempt to tackle this growing issue, a rather bizarre method has emerged from Shenyang, China-people are now 'hanging' from their necks using belts and gently swinging for a few minutes as a supposed treatment for insomnia.

A video of this practice recently went viral, accompanied by a caption claiming it to be effective. "Those who try it claim their sleep problems have significantly improved," it read.

Reacting to the clip, self-proclaimed biohacker and longevity expert Bryan Johnson commented wryly, "I think I may just try to go to bed at the same time each day."

Just like Johnson, many people responded to the video with scepticism and sarcasm.

Some quipped that it might be a "way to sleep forever", while others joked it could be good for their back or spine.

This technique was reportedly developed by 57-year-old Sun Rongchun from Shenyang, a city in northeast China. The invention was born out of his personal struggle.

Rongchun suffered from cervical spondylosis, which caused intense headaches, dizziness, and insomnia. In his search for relief, he created a neck-hanging device that he claims has significantly eased his symptoms, according to Dr Prashant Saxena, Senior Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

What Experts Say

The sight of Chinese citizens hanging from their necks in public parks has sparked both curiosity and concern. What began as an individual solution has now morphed into a strange fitness trend across China's ageing population, with claims of curing chronic neck and spine pain, dizziness, and insomnia. While some people report miraculous benefits, health experts NDTV spoke to strongly warn against trying this method, citing potentially fatal consequences.

Dr Siddhart Gautam, a neurosurgeon from Mumbai, says, "This so-called 'cure' involving people gently hanging from their necks with a belt and swinging is highly unconventional and not backed by any credible medical evidence."

Dr Gautam explains that while some participants might experience short-term relaxation or placebo effects, there is no scientific or clinical basis to support this as a valid treatment for insomnia.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder characterised by difficulty in falling asleep, staying asleep, or both. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Manish Chhabria, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, agrees. He warns that while the videos may have gone viral with claims of curing insomnia and back issues, neck hanging is highly dangerous. It can lead to severe injuries such as nerve damage, spinal cord trauma, paralysis, stroke, and even death by cutting off blood supply to the brain or exerting extreme pressure on delicate neck structures.

Dr Gautam adds that the neck houses critical anatomical structures-carotid arteries, jugular veins, cervical nerves, and the spinal cord-all of which are extremely sensitive to pressure and strain.

"While the sensation of light swinging may mimic a calming vestibular effect (akin to rocking a baby to sleep), using neck compression to achieve this is neurologically risky and unsupported by science," says Dr Gautam.

Dr Manvir Bhatia, Senior Neurologist and Sleep Specialist at Neurology and Sleep Centre, New Delhi, echoes the concern. She cautions that insomnia is a serious medical condition and warns that people often blindly follow trends they see on social media without understanding the risks.

Experts like Dr Gautam outline the potential side effects of this viral method, which include:

Compression of the carotid arteries, potentially reducing blood flow to the brain and causing stroke or transient ischemic attacks (mini-strokes)

Vagal nerve stimulation, which could dangerously lower heart rate and blood pressure

Cervical spine injury, especially in individuals with preexisting disc or bone issues

Risk of asphyxiation-even minor constriction around the neck can restrict breathing or lead to hypoxia

Psychological implications if individuals begin to associate relief with self-harming behaviour

There Are Better Ways To Deal With Insomnia

Dr Saxena recommends steering clear of these viral methods and instead focusing on evidence-based treatments such as:

1. Cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I): Widely regarded as the gold standard in treating insomnia, CBT-I targets the thoughts and behaviours that disrupt sleep.

2. Sleep hygiene: Simple lifestyle changes such as sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine late in the day, and keeping screens away before bedtime can have a major impact.

3. Medications: In some cases, doctors may prescribe short-term sleep aids, but only under strict medical supervision (don't pop medicines just like that).

Before You Sleep

While the idea of an instant cure can be tempting-especially when it comes wrapped in a viral video-it's crucial to rely on medically sound, research-backed methods when dealing with serious conditions like insomnia. If sleep disturbances persist, don't hang your hopes on Internet fads. Seek help from a qualified professional to get to the root of the issue and find a safe, effective path to cure your insomnia.