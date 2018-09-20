High Sugar Levels In Yogurt May Up Obesity Risk; Learn How To Make It At Home

According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, often marketed as a healthy dairy product, yogurt is not necessarily good as it contains free or added sugars and fat- even more than soft drinks and fruit juices, thus increasing the risk of obesity. The findings showed that yogurt products, particularly organic yogurt and those marketed towards children, contain high sugar levels. Researchers analysed over 900 types of yogurt and yogurt products and found that fewer than one in 10 qualified as low sugar- almost none of which were in the children's category. This is surely concerning, given the rise of childhood obesity and the prevalence of tooth decay among young children.

As per the researchers, while yogurt may be less of a concern than soft drinks and fruit juices, the chief sources of free sugars in both children and adults' diets, what is worrisome is that yogurt, as a perceived 'healthy food' may be an unrecognised source of free/added sugars in the diet. Apart from products in the dessert category, organic yogurts were found to have the highest average sugar content- roughly 13.1 grams per 100 grams. By and large, average fat content was either below or just above the low fat threshold.

The researchers claimed that not all yogurts are as healthy as consumers perceive them, and reformulation for the reduction of free sugars is warranted.

While we don't know what the commercially-bought products contain and how unhealthy can they prove to be, we can make some foods at home. Yogurt can be made at home and we share a simple recipe by Culinary Expert and Food Blogger Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji that you'd love.

Preparation time: 12 hours

Curd Setting Time: 06 Hours

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

Full Cream Milk, boiled- 01 litre

Milk, lukewarm - 04 tbsp.

Lemon juice

Method

Take a glass bowl, add 04 tbsp. of lukewarm milk for preparing the starter curd. Add the lemon juice to it. Cover and keep in a warm place for 12 hours to set.

For setting the curd

1. Take one litre of boiled milk, heat it till lukewarm. Pour it in a casserole. Add two teaspoons of the starter curd prepared with lemon juice. Cover with the lid and set aside for 6 hours. Check the curd after 06 hours to ensure that the curd is set.

2. Once set, you may enjoy eating it with parathas, make variety of raitas, gravies and lots more.