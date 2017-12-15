High Blood Sugar Levels in Pregnancy May Up Heart-Disease Risk in Baby: Study

Highlights High blood sugar levels can be extremely dangerous Expecting mothers need to take extra care of themselves and their babies It is important to consult your doctor once before switching to any food

High blood sugar levels can be extremely dangerous, especially for pregnant women. According to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, higher blood sugar level early in pregnancy increases the risk of baby's congenital heart defect, even among mothers who do not have diabetes. This new study is the first to examine this question in the earliest part of pregnancy, when the fetal heart is forming. According to the researchers, most women have a child with congenital heart disease are not diabetic. We found that women who don't already have diabetes or develop diabetes during pregnancy, they can still measure risk for having a child with congenital heart disease by looking at their glucose values during the first trimester of pregnancy.

For the research, the team studied medical records from 19,107 pairs of mothers and their newborns between 2009 and 2015. The records included the details about the mothers' prenatal care, including blood test results and any cardiac diagnosis made for the babies during pregnancy or after birth. Of the infants in the study, 811 were diagnosed with congenital heart disease and the remaining 18,296 were not.

Expecting mothers need to take extra care of themselves and their babies in order to keep healthy and fit. Here are some foods that can regulate your blood sugar levels

1. Low glycemic foods

Carbohydrate containing foods are ranked by how they affect your blood sugar levels, which is known as glycemic index. One should avoid white breads, rice and baked goods and various breakfast cereals. Low glycemic index foods take longer to digest and help avoid spiking blood sugar levels. Include beans, seeds, oatmeal and barley and various fruits and vegetables.

2. Choose probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria similar to the friendly bacteria present in your stomach promoting digestive health. These friendly bacteria regulate metabolism of carbohydrates that keep your blood sugar levels in control. Add more natural yogurt in your diet.

3. Add more fiber

Fiber takes time to break down in your body, hence regulating your blood sugar levels in a good way. Eating a lot of soluble fiber improves blood sugar levels, like oats and legumes. Fruits and vegetables are also a great way of adding more fiber to your diet.

4. Include healthy fats and proteins

Include a lean protein source such as poultry, nuts or eggs with all your meals and snacks. Protein helps to keep your blood sugar levels in control, boosts energy and keeps you feeling full for longer. Healthy fats include nuts, coconut and olive oil.

It is important to consult your doctor once before switching to any food as they may know your condition better.