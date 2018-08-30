High Blood Pressure Management: What Should You Eat? 5 Healthy Snacks To Try

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition marked by elevated blood pressure levels. This is caused when the force against the artery walls is too high. If left untreated high blood pressure could also lead to strokes and deaths. According to the WHO, high blood pressure causes close to 12.8% of total deaths in the world. There are a number of reasons that trigger high blood pressure, one of them is our unhealthy diet.

High Blood Pressure Diet: What should you eat?



The hypertension diet should have foods with high magnesium and potassium content in it. Fruits and vegetables like bananas, spinach, celery and watermelon are considered to be ideal to be included in a high blood pressure diet. Besides fruits and veggies, oats is a good pick. Oatmeal is full of fibre that helps reduce both your systolic and diastolic pressure. The diet should be necessarily low in sodium. Excess sodium intake, will increase the amount of sodium in your bloodstream and hampers the ability of your kidneys to filter. Potassium is a vasodilator; it dilutes the effects of sodium. It also eases the pressure on blood vessels, therefore enabling smoother blood flow. If you are dealing with high blood pressure you should also steer clear of saturated fats, trans-fats, their fatty deposits are not good for your blood vessels. Eat a diet that is rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables that are high on fibre instead.

There may be a number of limitations that you have to observe. But that does not mean your food needs to be bland and boring. There is a lot that you can try out for snacks, if you are willing to look out and explore.



Here are 5 Snacks you can try making at home if you have high blood pressure:



1. Oats Idli

2. Egg bhurjee

3. Sprouts chaat

4. Green Pea Upma

5. Banana Milkshake

Try these yummy recipes at home and manage blood pressure naturally.