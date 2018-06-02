Have You Been Dieting Lately? It May Up Smoking And Binge Drinking; 8 Tips To Lose Weight

According to a study published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health, while looking slim is in fashion amongst teenage girls, intentional weight loss might increase the risk of developing health-compromising behaviour like smoking, binge-drinking and skipping breakfast. Teenaged dieters were 1.6 times more likely to smoke and skip breakfast and 1.5 times more likely to smoke and engage in binge-drinking as compared to those who were not drinking. According to the researchers, post-puberty changes often lead to weight gain among girls and there is incredible pressure from social media and elsewhere to obtain and maintain an ideal body.

For the study, researchers included data from 3,300 high school girls. The results showed that compared to girls who were not dieting at the time of initial data collection, those who were dieting were more likely to engage in one or more clusters of other risky behaviours three years later. The link between dieting and other health-compromising behaviours is worrisome as per the researchers, as 70 percent of girls reported dieting at some point over the three years.

Most health experts do not encourage intentional weight loss, especially among young girls, considering these diets are doing more harm than good.

Eating healthy foods and engaging in exercises every day actually help you lose weight in a healthy way. Fad diets are considered unhealthy as they promise to help you lose weight in less than a week or month; which means it cuts out many essential foods that make up for your body's nutritional needs. These diets focus on fewer foods to ensure a quick weight loss.



Here are some tips that you could use to lose weight in a healthy way:



1. Don't cut your calories dramatically

Do not cut down on foods immedietaly, as you will find yourself in short supply of protein, essential fats, minerals nad vitamins that cost your health. Make sure you have a proper diet plan by a Nutritionist or Dietitian who can help alter it according to your body type.

2. Say no to fried food

Fried foods are high in trans-fats, which are known to increase inflammation and cell damaging free radicals in the body further causing various health problems.

3. Engage in a physical activity

If you do not like gyming, pick your favourite hobby like playing outdoor sports, dancing, cycling or anything that involves a physical activity. Take out at least 30 minutes of your time to ensure your body is moving every single day.

4. Sleep well

Sleep is said to replenish your body system. It helps kick-start your metabolism the right way. Plus if you don't get a good night's sleep, it can cause more untimely cravings for junk food and bingeing on fried snacks that can make you gain weight.

5. Drink lots of water

Drinking water first thing in the morning is the best way to kick-start your metabolism and wake up your digestive system, which is at rest. Plus water is a natural appetite suppressant that will prevent any craving or binge-eating.

6. Add some spice

Adding red peppers in your diet may actually decrease your food intake. It is the capsaicin in the chillies that act as a catalyst for decreasing overall calorie intake and increasing metabolism.

7. Make sure you eat early

Make sure you are eating your dinner at around 6-7 pm. It gives your digestive system a lot of time to digest the food before you hit the bed to sleep. Plus your metabolism rate is usually high during the day and slows down as night starts to fall.

8. Say goodbye to refined sugar

Sugar is bad for your body. It generally retains water, which makes you look bloated. Plus it adds to your calories, causing weight gain. Instead, choose natural sugars like raw honey, jaggery, et al if at all you need something sweet.

Make sure you choose a healthy lifestyle to lose weight and avoid dieting as it may be harmful in the longer run.