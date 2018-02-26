Gut Bacteria May Up The Risk Of Obesity; Here’s How You Can Boost Your Gut Health Naturally!

The study mentioned that the gut bacteria affect our metabolism and lead to cardiovascular diseases and type-2 diabetes. Previous studies have shown that people with these diseases have varying occurrence of different metabolites that is small molecules or metabolic residues in the bloodstream.
For the study, the researchers analysed blood plasma and stool samples from 674 participants in the Malmo Offspring Study (MOS). The researchers found that 19 different metabolites could be associated with a person's body mass index (BMI), glutamate and branched-chain and aromatic amino acids had the strongest connection with obesity.
Keeping your gut healthy is a way to keep yourself healthy and fit. We suggest some food habits that you must pursue in order to keep your gut in check.
1. Try fermented foods
Fermented foods are the best when it comes to boosting gut health. Include curd, buttermilk, kefir, et al in your daily diet. Load up on foods rich in pro and prebiotics.
2. Avoid sugar
Processed sugar is bad for health and should be avoided and instead choose to add natural sugar alternatives. Refined sugar is plain glucose and a contributor in weight gain.
3. Include Mediterranean diet
Include more fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. The idea is to load up on fibre from the choicest of ingredients. Add plant based foods like nuts and seeds, beans and legumes to ensure a healthy gut.
4. Add variety to your diet
Do not have a fixed diet, instead always choose to experiment with new types of grains, fruits and vegetables.With Inputs From IANS