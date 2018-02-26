Gut Bacteria May Up The Risk Of Obesity; Here’s How You Can Boost Your Gut Health Naturally!

According to the study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, the presence of gut flora may be healthy for some people, while it may increase the risk of obesity in others. The animal based study sourced a new link between gut bacteria and obesity and found that certain amino acids in our blood may be connected to both obesity and the composition of the gut microbiome. Obesity related metabolites were associated with four different intestinal bacteria, which included Dorea, Blautia, Ruminococcus and SHA98.

The study mentioned that the gut bacteria affect our metabolism and lead to cardiovascular diseases and type-2 diabetes. Previous studies have shown that people with these diseases have varying occurrence of different metabolites that is small molecules or metabolic residues in the bloodstream.

For the study, the researchers analysed blood plasma and stool samples from 674 participants in the Malmo Offspring Study (MOS). The researchers found that 19 different metabolites could be associated with a person's body mass index (BMI), glutamate and branched-chain and aromatic amino acids had the strongest connection with obesity.

Keeping your gut healthy is a way to keep yourself healthy and fit. We suggest some food habits that you must pursue in order to keep your gut in check.

1. Try fermented foods

Fermented foods are the best when it comes to boosting gut health. Include curd, buttermilk, kefir, et al in your daily diet. Load up on foods rich in pro and prebiotics.

2. Avoid sugar

Processed sugar is bad for health and should be avoided and instead choose to add natural sugar alternatives. Refined sugar is plain glucose and a contributor in weight gain.

3. Include Mediterranean diet

Include more fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. The idea is to load up on fibre from the choicest of ingredients. Add plant based foods like nuts and seeds, beans and legumes to ensure a healthy gut.

4. Add variety to your diet

Do not have a fixed diet, instead always choose to experiment with new types of grains, fruits and vegetables.

With Inputs From IANS