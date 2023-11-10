Gujaratis Spread Love And Snacks: Influencer Freddy Birdy Shares A Heartwarming Airport Tale

Thepla is a popular Gujarati snack. Photo Credit: iStock

Gujaratis are renowned for their vibrant culture, and one cherished tradition is the particularly heartwarming practice of carrying homemade Gujarati snacks while travelling. This tradition was recently highlighted in an Instagram post by influencer 'freddy_birdy,' highlighting a beautiful incident at an airport. In the Instagram post, 'freddy_birdy' shared an encounter at an airport during a layover from Phuket to Delhi via Bangkok. The flight delay became a serendipitous moment as a group of Gujarati tourists orchestrated this impromptu snack station of homemade delights stored in numerous steel tiffin boxes.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Reveals His Favourite Food In Video That Went Viral For Wrong Reasons

Freddy Birdy shared that the feast included theplas, round and freshly made, delicately oiled to maintain their moisture. Yellow dhoklas, adorned with rye seeds and garnished with coriander sprigs, alongside marinated green chillies, offered a delightful medley of flavours. Jars of sweet mango and spicy garlic pickle completed the spread. Freddy Birdy explained that Gujaratis do this to avoid non-vegetarian food, especially by mistake.

The heartwarming tale took an even more touching turn. "A lovely lady seeing me sit close to the group came and placed one in my hand, on a paper napkin. "No, no," I protested, saying that I wasn't a part of the large group. "Now you are," she said, simply and matter of factly, and added some pickle on the thepla," wrote Freddy Birdy.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Shehnaaz Gill Enjoying Local Food While Holidaying In The Hills Wins Over Fans

As the snack-sharing continued, paper cups of tea made their way around, each sip accompanied by gentle blows to cool the warm brew. 'Freddy_birdy' reflected on the profound simplicity of such moments, pondering a world without borders, where strangers can share not just snacks but also smiles, and where love triumphs over hate, provided we allow it to.

This heartwarming tale of Gujaratis sharing homemade snacks at an airport resonates beyond the flavours of theplas and dhoklas-it speaks of a shared humanity, a world where small gestures create connections, breaking down barriers and fostering love.