Viral Video Of Shehnaaz Gill Enjoying Local Food While Holidaying In The Hills Wins Over Fans

Shehnaaz Gill is vacationing in the hills. Photo Credit: Instagram/shehnaazgill

Our favourite celebrity, Shehnaaz Gill, is taking a break in the mountains, and she's sharing a taste of her trip with us. She recently posted a video on her Instagram, showing her enjoying some local food with the stunning hills as a backdrop. In the video, you can see Shehnaaz happily digging into delicious food at a tiny food stall. It's one of those stalls that we are always on the lookout while vacationing in the hills. You guessed it right, it was a 'Maggi Point'. A halt at a Maggi point in the hills is mandatory and Shehnaaz Gill seemed to have done her tips to the mountains just right. But it wasn't Maggi that she had at the stall.

This particular Maggi Point also had tea, coffee, aloo paratha, rajma chawal, kadhi chawal and more on the menu. And Shehnaaz Gill decided to have a delicious place of roti and a yellow curry or dal. Simple but tempting!

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Declares Her "Only True Love", And It's A Dish! Any Guesses?

Take a look at the video shared by Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram:



Shehnaaz Gill's vacation was not just about the food - the video also captures her taking runs on mountain roads and enjoying the scenic beauty around her. Her caption, "Life is a mountain of solvable problems, and I enjoy that," reflects her positive outlook.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Yummy Goan Thali Is Giving Us Some Major Food Goals

Fans loved the video, praising Shehnaaz for being a down-to-earth person. Some comments showered her with compliments like "pure soul" and "The epitome of beauty and happiness." The video has 4.2 million views so far and over 4 lakh comments.

One comment read, "I am so glad to see her enjoying her life with Mother Nature." Another fan exclaimed, "The urge to have such a trip."

This mountain adventure comes after a tough time for Shehnaaz last month when she had to go to the hospital due to severe food poisoning. In an Instagram Live session, she shared the experience, letting fans know about her diagnosis but also reassuring them that she's getting better. Shehnaaz's ability to find joy in the little things, like local food in the mountains, and sharing it with her fans, shows her real and relatable side.