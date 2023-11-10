Yuvraj Singh Reveals His Favourite Food In Video That Went Viral For Wrong Reasons

Yuvraj Singh interviewed for 'The Ranveer Show'. Photo Credit: X@GabbarSingh

In a recent episode of 'The Ranveer Show,' cricketer Yuvraj Singh spilt the beans on his favourite foods, and the revelation has taken the internet by storm, albeit for unexpected reasons. Known for his cricketing prowess and being a key player in the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj Singh took a detour into his culinary preferences during a candid chat with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps. The Ranveer Show is famous for its candid and sometimes unconventional discussions with high-profile guests, ranging from Bollywood actors to cricketers. Yuvraj Singh joined the list of guests, and snippets from their conversation are making waves on social media.

In a short clip from the podcast, Yuvraj Singh shared his food preferences. When asked if he liked eating food, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he is a foodie. Then the host asked about his favourite meals, and he shared it is kadhi chawal and rajma chawal. Then Ranveer Allahbadia asked which one was his favourite out of the two. To this, Yuvraj Singh replied promptly "kadhi chawal.' But this is not the first time the revelation was made publicly. Ranveer Allahbadia recounted another show where Yuvraj Singh's mother also revealed that kadhi chawal was his son's favourite meal.

While Yurvraj Singh's food revelations were fascinating, the video made heads turn for another reason too. The viewers found the interaction amusing and compared Ranveer Allahbadia to an FBI agent engaged in casual banter before interrogating a serial killer. The video was posted on X by user @GabbarSingh who wrote the caption, "This looks like an FBI agent doing some small talk before interrogating a serial killer."

This looks like a FBI agent doing some small talk before interrogating a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/Hy4NaWZJtC — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 8, 2023

The video was originally posted on X handle @paarugsethi with the caption "I might be biased against beer biceps but what kind of a podcast interview is this?" This post went viral with over 2 million views.

I might be biased against beer biceps but what kind of a podcast interview is this? pic.twitter.com/yUjoGXOdqH — Paarug Sethi (@paarugsethi) November 8, 2023

The lighthearted comments flooded social media, with many expressing their amusement about the way the interviewer posed questions to Yuvraj Singh. Fans were quick to share their thoughts, speculating on Yuvraj Singh's likely reaction to the podcast host's unique interviewing style.

One social media user humorously suggested, "I believe Yuvi paaji is thinking, 'What is this guy doing - but food is important. Let's focus on that."

While Yuvraj Singh's revelations about his favourite foods might not have been the central theme of the podcast, the unexpected turn in the conversation has certainly added a dose of humour to the episode.