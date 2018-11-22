Give Your Digestive System A Boost With This Healthy Breakfast

We all strive to start our day on a positive note - full of energy. Our diet can play a major role in making us do the same. In order to give a healthy kick-start to your day, it is imperative to have a good digestion, which is fundamental to general health. Breakfast is a good time to eat healthy and nutritious foods: fibre to keep bowels regular, protein to sustain; and carbohydrates to give energy for the day ahead. You may also top this off with some antioxidant-rich foods. Here is a breakfast meal to give your digestive system a healthy boost:



Healthy Breakfast Meal: Start your day with a bowlful of toasted flakes, plain yogurt, berries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds.



- Toasted flakes are whole grain wheat flakes that provide B vitamins and fibre for roughage. Toast whole grain flakes in an oven 350 degree F (180 degree C) for 20 minutes, turning occasionally.



- Plain yogurt is a natural probiotic, which will help keep the gut flora healthy. Apart from this, one food item that can play a crucial role in improving your immunity this winter season is yogurt.



- Berries will boost the vitamin and antioxidant intake. The antioxidants and polyphenols, which also impart the dark purple or crimson colour to berries, are good for heart, brain and even skin.



- Sunflower seeds are a good source of pantothenic acid, phosphorus, copper and magnesium. They also add a nice crunch to the meal.



- Pumpkin seeds contain high levels of essential fatty acids and zinc, both of which are crucial for healthy living.



- Flaxseeds are gentle bulk laxative that provide omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.



Note: This healthy breakfast bowl is a combination of various essential nutrients. You can also substitute yogurt with Greek yogurt to up the nutritional value of the meal.



So, the next time you prepare breakfast for yourself, bring this recipe to your rescue and get going!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

