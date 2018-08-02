Ghee For Weight Loss: How To Use Clarified Butter To Lose Weight Effectively

If you are trying to lose weight, then you must know how important it is to not only engage in exercises, but also eat a healthy diet. A healthy diet should consist of foods that provide essential nutrients and have fat-burning properties to help you shed kilos. However, some foods, despite their health benefits have a bad reputation of making you gain weight, of which ghee or clarified butter tops the list. Ghee is an integral part of the traditional Indian cuisine. Unfortunately, it has been shunned by many health enthusiasts, as using it could be fattening and unhealthy. But turns out, ghee is the superhero we all need to keep fit. You heard us! Of course, with the right quantity, ghee is said to help you lose weight efficiently.

Ghee made from cow's milk is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids that aid in weight loss. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, once made, ghee practically does not contain lactose and casein, making it suitable for people who cannot digest dairy. It makes an amazing ingredient to help you lose weight and burn belly fat effectively.

Here's how ghee helps you lose weight:

Ghee is believed to contain essential amino acids, which help in mobilising fat and making the fat cells to shrink in size.

It is also a good source of memory-boosting omega-3 fatty acid DHA along with omega-6 fatty acids. These both fatty acids help increase lean body mass and reduce fat mass, which in turn, aids in weight loss and weight management.

Ghee helps in improving your digestive system and further prevents inflammation, both of which play a key role in losing weight.

Ghee is strengthening and removes toxins from our system. It contains butyric acid along with vitamins A, D, E and K that boosts immunity, promotes gut health and strengthens your bones and teeth.

The butyric acid and medium chain triglycerides in ghee are said to help in mobilising stubborn belly fat.

Caution: Anything in excess is bad. Be careful of the amount of ghee you are ingesting every day. Consult a doctor who will able to guide you to ensure weight loss, the healthy way. Despite its many health benefits, it should be eaten in moderation as it is high in saturated fats.