Food Authority Busts 5 Tons Of Fake Ghee Worth Rs 35 Lakh In Gujarat

The Food and Drugs Control Administration of Gujarat recently conducted a food safety raid and seized over 5 tons (5000 kg) of spurious ghee from an illegal godown in Banaskantha district. The seized ghee is valued at an estimated Rs 35 lakh.

Spurious ghee is typically adulterated with cheaper substances such as vegetable oils, animal fats, starch, mineral oils, or other synthetic ingredients, which make it impure and potentially harmful for consumption. According to experts, repeated consumption of such contaminated ghee can lead to serious health risks, including cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, and even cancer, as noted in a research paper published in the International Journal of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The facility, which was operating without a valid FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license, was raided as part of Gujarat's ongoing food safety enforcement drive. The FSSAI shared a video of the raid on its official Instagram handle on September 8, 2025, showing large cartons of the brand 'Gumar', labelled as "pure ghee" and "gaye ka shuddh ghee" (pure cow ghee). Two samples from the seized stock have been sent for laboratory testing to confirm their authenticity.

Ghee Adulteration Not New

This is not the first incident of ghee adulteration in Gujarat this year. In June 2025, authorities seized 650 kg of suspected ghee worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Ghee adulteration often involves mixing it with animal fats, synthetic materials, or vanaspati, compromising both quality and safety.

To tackle such illegal practices, the FSSAI has intensified nationwide inspections and raids. The agency is focusing on commonly adulterated products, including paneer, ghee, milk, cold drinks, packaged water, and khoya, aiming to safeguard consumers and ensure compliance with food safety standards.