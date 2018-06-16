Follow These Natural Remedies to Cure Your Monsoon Beauty Woes

Here Are 5 Natural Remedies To Treat Your Monsoon Beauty Woes:
1. For Oily Skin
Oily skin is very common and both oily and combination skins experience an unpleasant stickiness during this time of the year so much so that it can lead to breakouts. A simple remedy is as follows:
- 200ml of rose water
- 1 tsp camphor
- 1 tsp dried mint powder
2. Blackheads and Whiteheads
It is not always possible to go for a professional clean up on a weekly basis. However, you can do an exfoliating process at home on alternate days. Make the following exfoliator from these wonderful natural ingredients and watch your skin glow.
- 50gm red masoor lentil powder
- 50gm oatmeal
- 50gm orange peel powder
- Rose water
3. Open Pores
Open pores can be troublesome, making your skin look uneven and ugly, and also facilitating bacterial build up on the epidermal layer leading to pimple and acne. A quick remedy is to rub frozen tomato halves daily onto your skin. This will help close the pores as tomatoes are naturally acidic in nature. Follow this as a strict schedule and you will notice the difference within a week.
4. Acne and Pimples
These zits are the most dreadful of all and can lead to endless nightmares. Keep your skin clean at all times and also beware of bad digestion and constipation. Increase your liquid intake with water, coconut water, fresh lime water and buttermilk. All these natural drinks help cool the system and improve digestive problems. Try avoiding salads during this season, instead increase your intake of fruits and grilled foods.
- 2 tsp fuller's earth
- 3 cloves, ground or a pinch of clove powder
- 2 tsp fresh neem paste
- Rose water
5. Hair Fall
This is a common problem during monsoons and faced my many women. The point to remember is do not take too much stress because that would worsen the condition. I would suggest that you make the following hair mask after oiling your hair with a good quality mahabhringraj oil. If you do not happen to find one you could mix pure almond oil or castor oil and massage it in the scalp.
- 5 tsp neem paste
- 5 tsp hibiscus leaves paste
- 5 tsp hibiscus flower paste
- 2 tsp each of amla, reetha, shikakai and triphla powder
- 2 eggs
Harsh shampoos, especially during the monsoon, can strip the epidermal layer of important oils.