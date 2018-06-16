Follow These Natural Remedies to Cure Your Monsoon Beauty Woes

Here Are 5 Natural Remedies To Treat Your Monsoon Beauty Woes:

200ml of rose water

1 tsp camphor

1 tsp dried mint powder

50gm red masoor lentil powder

50gm oatmeal

50gm orange peel powder

Rose water

2 tsp fuller's earth

3 cloves, ground or a pinch of clove powder

2 tsp fresh neem paste

Rose water

5 tsp neem paste

5 tsp hibiscus leaves paste

5 tsp hibiscus flower paste

2 tsp each of amla, reetha, shikakai and triphla powder

2 eggs

The monsoon is undoubtedly a time for fun and freshness. But, while the season can conjure a pretty picture, the humidity is known to cause your skin and hair to misbehave so make sure you are prepared well in advance for a hassle free rainy season. Come the gentle raindrops and the parched earth gives out an beautiful aroma that is beyond description. Monsoons are upon us and we already crave for those piping hot pakoras with masala tea. Moreover, we tend eat fried and spicy foods in rainy season, however, overdoing it could be disastrous for the skin and hair. During monsoon, the problems of skin and hair also increases. So, if you also experience any monsoon related beauty problems, then read through the following and see if you find a part of yourself in any one of them. Beauty expert, Suparna Trikha has laid down a few natural remedies that will give you a great skin and hair in no time.Oily skin is very common and both oily and combination skins experience an unpleasant stickiness during this time of the year so much so that it can lead to breakouts. A simple remedy is as follows:Pound the camphor until its fine, then add the rose water. Stir this together until completely dissolved and add the mint powder. Pour the mixture into a plastic air tight bottle and store it in the refrigerator. Use this tonic to wipe your skin two to three times day and you will find the stickiness reducing miraculously in minutes.It is not always possible to go for a professional clean up on a weekly basis. However, you can do an exfoliating process at home on alternate days. Make the following exfoliator from these wonderful natural ingredients and watch your skin glow.Mix all the ingredients and store in an air tight container. Take 1 tsp at a time and add some rose to make a smooth paste. Apply this on the skin and leave it on until semi dry. Then wet your fingers and scrub your face in a rotating manner for a few minutes. Wash with ice cold water and pat dry.Open pores can be troublesome, making your skin look uneven and ugly, and also facilitating bacterial build up on the epidermal layer leading to pimple and acne. A quick remedy is to rub frozen tomato halves daily onto your skin. This will help close the pores as tomatoes are naturally acidic in nature. Follow this as a strict schedule and you will notice the difference within a week.These zits are the most dreadful of all and can lead to endless nightmares. Keep your skin clean at all times and also beware of bad digestion and constipation. Increase your liquid intake with water, coconut water, fresh lime water and buttermilk. All these natural drinks help cool the system and improve digestive problems. Try avoiding salads during this season, instead increase your intake of fruits and grilled foods.Mix all the ingredients together and apply onto your skin. Leave it on until completely dry and wash with chilled water. You can also use it on a daily basis.This is a common problem during monsoons and faced my many women. The point to remember is do not take too much stress because that would worsen the condition. I would suggest that you make the following hair mask after oiling your hair with a good quality mahabhringraj oil. If you do not happen to find one you could mix pure almond oil or castor oil and massage it in the scalp.Mix all the ingredients together and apply from the root of the hair to the ends. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it for about 45minutes, then shampoo your hair with a mild herbal shampoo.Harsh shampoos, especially during the monsoon, can strip the epidermal layer of important oils.