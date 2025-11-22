"Felt Bad Seeing You Hungry": Bengaluru Uber Driver's Gesture Wins The Internet

Food often finds its way into the most unexpected stories, and a recent viral Instagram video is a perfect example. A Bengaluru woman's heartwarming experience has touched thousands online - not because of a flashy restaurant meal or a food trend, but because of a simple sandwich offered at just the right moment. The act of kindness, shared by content creator Yogita Rathore on Instagram, is now winning hearts across social media for reminding people that compassion can appear in the smallest, most ordinary gestures.

Yogita posted a clip describing what she called "one of the most endearing experiences" of her life. After a long day of shooting, she boarded a cab to the airport, feeling drained, emotional and extremely hungry. While speaking to a friend on the phone, she broke down and confessed that she hadn't eaten anything all day. With her flight scheduled for 2 am and the airport far from the city, she feared she wouldn't get time to grab a meal.

A Simple Sandwich Makes Her Day

According to Yogita, the car suddenly halted mid-journey. Assuming the driver needed a washroom break, she asked him to take his time. But what happened next left her surprised.

The driver returned, holding a box of sandwiches. In her video, he can be heard speaking gently, explaining, "I heard you tell your friend you were very hungry and I felt bad. Even if it were my sister and she was hungry, I would have felt the same." He added that he stepped out specifically to find vegetarian food because he heard her mention it on the call.

Moved by his thoughtfulness, Yogita told him she would always remember this moment - a simple act that arrived when she needed comfort the most.

Towards the end of her video, Yogita urged viewers to remember the impact of small kindnesses. "Everyone has their own struggles," she said, encouraging people to show empathy whenever they can.

Internet Reacts With Heartfelt Messages

The touching story has sparked an outpouring of appreciation for the driver. Comments under the video highlight how much the gesture resonated with viewers:

"The art of noticing and not ignoring," a user wrote. Another added, "Men like these... they make us feel safe."

A third chimed in, "God's way of saying I'm with you"

One user wrote, "Kindness really comes from the most unexpected places. Some people heal you without even knowing your name." Another said, "This side of people and Bangalore no one's talking about."

The video continues to gain traction on Instagram, with many calling it a reminder that empathy - even in the form of a takeaway sandwich - can turn someone's entire day around.