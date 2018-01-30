Exercising In Groups May Help You Stick To Your Fitness Goals; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

Highlights
- Working out in groups may actually help you keep up with fitness goals
- The researchers conducted a research on 18 physically healthy adults
- Your eating habits may also help in cutting down on extra kilos
The reason why working out in groups is more successful is because the routine does not get monotonous and you have company to motivate you, while working out alone can be highly boring and too monotonous, which can only lead to demotivating you. Working out in groups is a safe and inexpensive intervention that can be delivered easily and successfully in the community, as per the researchers.
While exercising in groups can be helpful, your eating habits may also help in cutting down on extra kilos and keep you healthy. Here are some dietary tweaks that you should include.
- Add more protein rich foods in your diet. Proteins are thermogenic in nature, which means that they produce heat when they undergo the digestion process. In fact, proteins use up 30 percent of the body's calories to break down. Include more eggs, fish, beans, legumes and nuts in your diet.
- Add more greens to your diet as they are low in calories, high in fiber and calcium and vitamin C. Include more spinach, bathua, celery and methi help in cleansing the body and increase the metabolic rate and aid in fat loss.
- Add fiber rich fruits in your diet that may include apples. Apples are power packed with pectin, a chemical that combines water and limits the amount of fats absorbed by the body cells. They are loaded with fiber that may keep you fuller for long and help curb your hunger pangs.
- Add whole grains in your daily diet that help in fat reduction. They are rich in B Vitamins, vitamin E, magnesium and fiber that help in maintaining blood glucose levels and regulate your metabolism.