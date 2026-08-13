Exclusive: MasterChef Australia Host Andy Allen Reveals What Really Happens Behind The Scenes

There is plenty that viewers see on MasterChef Australia: ambitious dishes, dramatic eliminations and intense judging. But behind the scenes, there is another side to the show that rarely makes it to television. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Food, judge Andy Allen opened up about the camaraderie among the judges and crew, difficult elimination decisions and even the challenge of tasting food all day.

For Allen, one of the biggest attractions of Season 18 is its return to the original format, bringing everyday home cooks into the competition.

"I love just to get ordinary people through those doors and to see them really just trying to do whatever they can to live out their dream," he said.

The season also brings together contestants from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, something Allen believes is central to what makes MasterChef Australia special.

"It's a beautiful mix. It's a really beautiful mix," Allen said.

The judges' chemistry isn't just for the cameras

The easy banter between Allen, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sofia Levin and Poh Ling Yeow may look effortless on screen, and according to Allen, it genuinely is.

"We're really lucky that we're all so different," he said, praising Jean-Christophe's French energy and attention to technique, Sofia's love of travel and food, and Poh's shared experience of having been a contestant before becoming a judge.

But the camaraderie extends well beyond the judging panel. Allen says the entire production team has become a close-knit group over the years, with some crew members having been part of the show since its first season.

"The crew are the first people that they thank because they really do make the show," he said, adding that the judges "owe it all to the crew of MasterChef" for the show's success.

Yes, the judges really do argue over eliminations

Four judges may mean four different opinions, and Allen admitted that reaching a decision is not always straightforward.

He revealed that difficult ties happen "probably three or four times a year". Earlier versions of the show had three judges, which meant a disagreement could usually be settled with a two-to-one decision. With four judges, however, things can become much more complicated.

"We've had some intense conversations," he said. Particularly when two judges love a dish while the other two have serious reservations. And sometimes, the judges need a little push to finally make a decision.

"We've had producers walk into our green room and say, 'Let's go. Come on, what's happening here?'" Allen recalled. "And we're like, 'We can't split it.'"

So, those tense judging-room conversations viewers see are not necessarily exaggerated for television. Sometimes, the judges genuinely cannot agree.

Tasting everything isn't as easy as it looks

Judging may sound like the best job in the world, but eating dish after dish can take its toll. Allen admits that challenges involving large numbers of contestants can be particularly demanding.

"Especially when there's 18 contestants," he said, explaining that desserts are his biggest struggle. "I struggle with the sugar. The sugar gets me hard. I feel like I'm going to burst."

There is no secret trick to keep the appetite going either. "I haven't quite found the remedy yet. I am lucky I have a big appetite," he joked.

Also Read: Exclusive: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Joins MasterChef Australia As Guest Judge, Reveals What Impressed Him

When Sanjeev Kapoor fooled Andy Allen

One of Allen's memorable moments involved Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who appeared on the show. Allen described Kapoor as a hugely respected figure in Indian cuisine and recalled how he managed to fool everyone during his critique of a contestant's dish.

Sanjeev Kapoor initially appeared to be unimpressed by a sweet potato curry with pickled mussels, making Allen think he was about to criticise the dish for straying too far from Indian cuisine. "How dare you bring this up to the judges and me," he said. Then came the twist: Chef Kapoor revealed that he loved it.

"He got me good," Allen recalled, laughing.

For Allen, the moment also captured the multicultural spirit of Australian food, where cooks can bring together flavours and techniques from different traditions to create something entirely their own.

And perhaps that is what makes MasterChef Australia work so well: behind the polished television production is a group of judges, contestants and crew who genuinely care about food, have strong opinions about it and, every now and then, manage to surprise each other too.



Watch the full interview here: