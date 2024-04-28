'Enjoy This Between R And Y': Amul Joins The Viral 'Look Between Keyboard Letters' Trend

Check out Amul's creative take on the trend. (Photo: Instagram/amul_india)

If you regularly use social media, you must be aware of the viral trend - "look between two keyboard letters". The trend involves simply looking between specific keys on your keyboard to find an answer. This quirky trend has captivated several users, with many experimenting to create more content around it. Dairy brand Amul has also jumped on the bandwagon by sharing a creative topical on this trend. On Sunday, Amul dropped a picture on Instagram, featuring its iconic girl mascot. The header on the topical read, "Enjoy this between R and Y!" Right below the header, we can see the Amul mascot sitting at a computer table, with the screen displaying the letter "T" and a piping hot cup of tea in her hand. The text at the footer of the topical read, "Amul always trending." Sharing the picture the brand wrote, "Amul Topical: Latest viral sensation on the internet!"

Needless to say, internet users were quick to decode the topical. A comment read, "Always going with the trend!" Another read, "Trending... keyboard meme," and ended with laughing emoticons. A user said, "Very well done ... always going with the trend, love you, Amul India."

Of course, Amul isn't the first one to join this trend. The official X page of the food delivery app Swiggy wrote, "Veg biryani is the best. look between H and L on your keyboard."

Zomato, a food delivery app, also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). It read, "What can fix all problems? Look between R and Y on your keyboard."

The grocery delivery app, Blinkit, dropped a picture of a mango and wrote, "Guess who loves mangoes, look between Y and O on your keyboard."