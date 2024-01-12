Amul Celebrates The Inauguration Of Atal Setu With A Quirky Topical - See Post

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india

Amul never fails to amaze us with their quirky topicals. From sports to entertainment and global news, the dairy brand covers it all. After winning hearts with their post on Oppenheimer's big win at the Golden Goobes 2024, they are back with yet another topical on Atal Setu - India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai. Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled today to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. Amidst all the news, Amul has shared their unique take on the inaugaration of the bridge, and the word-play has won our hearts yet again.

Shared on Instagram, the post features the Amul girl enjoying a drive on the Atal Setu, wth a slice of bread-butter in hand. "Nhava bridge will Sheva time!" the post reads, adding, "Amul - Faster link to taste." Quite witty, isn't it?

For the unversed, Atal Setu, which is approximately 21.8 km long, connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva). The bridge features six lanes with around 16.5 km over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. It is expected to reduce the current two-hour journey to just around 15-20 minutes. Additionally, according to an official release, it will improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The release further states that motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors will not be allowed on the sea bridge. And the speed limit for cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses, and two-axle buses will be 100 kilometers per hour.