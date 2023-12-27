'Irizzistable Treat!': Amul Creates Witty Topical With Oxford's Word Of The Year

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india

By now, we all know how quirky Amul can be when it comes to topical posts on social media. The dairy brand identifies trending topics from across the world and adds its unique take on them. This time, Amul's topical is the Oxford English dictionary's 'word of the year 2023' -Rizz. It is an annual competition held by Oxford to celebrate recently created words and expressions that have the potential "as a term of lasting cultural significance or providing a snapshot of social history," the Oxford University Press said as it announced the winner. For the unversed, the other words on the list of nominations were 'Swiftie', 'Situationship', and 'De-influencing'.

Amul took inspiration from the word 'Rizz' and shared a post that featured the Amul girl with a slab of butter and some alphabets in front. "Irizzistable treat!" the post reads, adding, "Amul - Word reserved for butter".

Take a look:

Explained: All You Need To Know About Word Of The Year 'Rizz':

'Rizz' is a colloquial term, that refers to style, charm, or attractiveness'. The word is used to define "the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner," according to the Oxford University Press.

The press further explains that the word's etymology is believed to have been taken from the word 'charisma', "much like 'fridge' derives from the refrigerator".

Reportedly, the term 'rizz' went viral when social media influencer Kai Cent began using it on his handle, where he live streams while playing video games, talking with celebrities, pranking his friends, and more.

How would you want to use the term in your world of gastronomy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.