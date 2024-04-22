Amul Issues 'Fake Post Alert' On A Circulating Viral Video Questioning Milk Quality

Amul issues statement on "fake" viral video on social media. (Photo: X/Amul_Coop)

A video is circulating on social media platforms questioning the quality of Amul milk. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the dairy company has issued a statement in "public interest", calling it a "fake post" and adding that the video has been used to "create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers." The video dates back to 2019 and appears to be recirculating once again. Sharing a screenshot of the video, Amul said, "This is for your kind information that a video is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding Amul Milk. The video was shot in 2019 as it can be seen from the date of packaging shown in the video is 14 December 2019."

Also Read: "Chamach Khila": Amul Pays Tribute To Amar Singh Chamkila With Creative Topical

Further, Amul explained that such changes in the milk can happen if it is "not stored as per the storage instructions" and can happen with any brand of milk. "The problem shown in this video is a common issue in any brand of milk. This happens due to an increase in the acidity of the milk if not stored as per the storage instructions. It is clear from the video that the milk was subjected to heat during which it started to curdle (form small specks of casein particles) which started to aggregate due to continuous stirring. We understand that this phenomenon of stirring was continued for some time which resulted in the formation of a cheese/paneer-like mass and clear separation of whey (which can be observed as a greenish liquid in the pan during the extraction of the coagulated mass)."

Also Read: Amul Issues Clarification After Lassi Claimed To Be Contaminated With Fungus

Requesting consumers not to give in to this "misinformation and spread unnecessary fear," Amul added, "This video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul Milk. In case of any query, please call our toll-free number."