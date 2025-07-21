Elon Musk's Tesla Diner Opens In LA With Movie Screens, Robot Servers And Comfort Food

Tesla has opened a new diner in Los Angeles, US, that blends retro Americana with futuristic technology, reported content creator Jacklyn Dallas, who regularly shares tech updates. The Tesla Diner is located on Santa Monica Boulevard in the city. The futuristic diner features a full drive-in movie theatre serving classic comfort food such as burgers, hot dogs, wings and hand-spun milkshakes, all delivered in Cybertruck-style boxes, Dallas shared in her video on X. For context, the Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric, battery-powered pickup truck made by Tesla, Inc.

Visitors arriving in a Tesla can order food directly from their car screens. The audio from the 45-foot movie screens also syncs with Tesla's in-car sound systems.

Inside, Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus is seen serving popcorn. The diner includes 80 Superchargers and has been described as a paradise for tech lovers, Dallas added.

On 14 July 2025, Elon Musk visited the diner and praised the new location in LA. He posted on X, "I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger. Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!"

I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger.



Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA! https://t.co/wRuyeh9x00 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

In 2018, Musk had shared his plan for the diner, stating that he was "gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA," according to Fox Business.

The futuristic two-storey building features an outdoor space on the top level. Construction on the project began in late 2023, as per reports.