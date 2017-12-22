Eating Soy, Nuts and Pulses Daily Can Reduce Risk of Heart Diseases

Including nuts, pulses and soy in your daily diet may be good for your heart. In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the findings showed that one to two servings of plant proteins every day could reduce the cholesterol markers low-density lipoprotein cholesterol LDL or "bad" cholesterol, non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol and apolipoprotein B by about 5 percent.Nuts are packed with proteins which is quite beneficial for our body. They are nutrient dense foods which are rich in unsaturated fatty acids and other bio-active compounds like high-quality vegetable protein, fibre and minerals. Including nuts and pulses in your daily diet can reduce the risk of heart diseases, if consumed in adequate amounts. LDL plays a major role in the development of plaque that accumulates on the blood vessels in our body.Eating more nuts has also been linked to lower levels of inflammation linked to heart disease. Long-term adherence to a plant-based diet can lead to changes in body composition which help in reducing the cholesterol levels. Nuts are an excellent source of antioxidants that provide our body with essential nutrients.