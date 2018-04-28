Eating Healthy May Be Linked To Lower Risk Of Liver Disease; Eat These Foods To Cleanse It!

According to a US study published in Gastroenterology, people who tend to make an effort to improve their diet may be more likely to have less fat in their liver and a lower risk of liver disease as compared to individuals who stick to unhealthy eating habits. Researchers focused on what's known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFDL) that is usually linked to obesity and certain eating habits. While dietary changes are recommended to treat this type of liver disease, research hasn't clearly recommended whether these changes can work for prevention.

For the current study, researchers examined data from dietary questionnaires and liver fat scans for 1,521 people enrolled in the long running Framingham Heart Study. Participants answered the questionnaires and scans twice, at least three to four years apart.

During the study, people with above-average increases in adherence to a healthy Mediterranean diet rich in whole grains, fish, lean protein, veggies and olive oil were at least 26 percent likely to develop fatty liver as compared to individuals with average increase in adherence. Above average increases in sticking to another liver-friendly diet, the Alternative Healthy Eating Index, were associated with at least 21 percent lower odds of developing fatty liver.

The result claimed that people with a high genetic risk of fatty liver disease whose diet scores decreased during the study period accumulated more fat in their liver. But even with high genetic risk, fat accumulation didn't increase if people kept their diet the same or improved them.

Here are some foods that you must include in order to keep your liver healthy and prevent a condition like fatty liver disease.

1. Garlic

Garlic is known to help reduce body weight and fat in people suffering from fatty liver disease

2. Walnuts

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids help maintain liver health. Studies have shown walnuts improving liver function in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

3. Green tea

Green tea has plant based antioxidants called catechins, which are the compounds that are known to assist liver function and help get rid of liver fat accumulation. It is recommended to sip on two to three cups of green tea every day.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is known to be one of the most powerful spices that helps maintain a healthy liver by protecting against liver damage and further regenerate healthy liver cells.

Consult a doctor before switching to a particular diet.