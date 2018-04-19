Eating Fatty Fish Regularly Keeps Our Heart Healthy, Says Study

As per the study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, adding fatty fish to our diet, at least four times a week, may help in preventing the risk of heart diseases by increasing the amount of good cholesterol in our body. During the study it was observed that fatty fish increases the size and lipid composition of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) particles, which is a good cholesterol, in people with impaired glucose metabolism. Additionally, it was observed that using daily 30 ml of camelina oil, which is known to be rich in alpha-linolenic acid and an essential omega-3 fatty acid, was found to decrease the number of harmful Intermediate-density lipoprotein (IDL) particles.The study was done on nearly 100 Finnish men and women aged between 40 and 72, with impaired glucose metabolism. These participants were randomly divided into four groups for a 12-week intervention: the camelina oil group, the fatty fish group, the lean fish group, and the control group. While people in the camelina oil group, fatty fish group, showed much higher HDL and lower IDL cholesterol levels. The research said that eating lean fish, was not associated with changes in the number, size or composition of lipoprotein particles.Here we give you five benefits of eating fatty fish:As per the study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, regular consumption of fatty fish decreases triglycerides by 25% to 30%. It was also observed that consumption of fatty fish may help in lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.Eating fatty fish will increase the amount of vital nutrients such as vitamin D and protein in our body. Moreover, fatty fish is one of the natural food sources of vitamin D other than sun's exposure. Moreover, the Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for our brain and body to function properly.Eating fatty fish may protect our brain from age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia. There are studies that show that people who eat fish regularly have more grey matter in their brain centres that are known to control emotions and memory.Omega-3 fatty acids are known to boost our mood and keep the depression and mood swings at bay. Fatty fish have the feel-good factor which usually keeps us happy and content. There are various studies that prove that the people who consume fatty fish or Omega-3 fatty acids on a regular basis are less likely to get depressed.Autoimmune disease is a situation where our body starts attacking our healthy cells and tissues. Consuming more of omega-3 oils may reduce the risk of such diseases such as diabetes, arthritis and multiple sclerosis, however, this needs to be backed up by more studies.(With Inputs From IANS)