Karnataka Sets Up Anti-Communal Task Force After 2 Murders In Mangaluru

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Karnataka government has launched an anti-communal task force in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga after two recent murders, including that of a local mosque secretary. The task force, led by a DIG, aims to address rising violence and communal tensions.

The Karnataka government has set up an anti-communal task force after two back-to-back murders in Mangaluru, officials said on Thursday.

The task force will be headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level officer and will be activated in three districts - Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

Two murders were reported in Mangaluru this month.

Earlier this week, two men were brutally attacked with a sword in Kambodi Kalpane in Bantwal of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru. While one of them died at a hospital during treatment, the other is fighting for his life, the police said.

The dead person has been identified as Imteyaaz, who was the Secretary of a local mosque in Mangaluru. His friend Rahman is undergoing treatment.

On May 4, a murder-accused - Suhas Shetty - was killed by contract killers who accepted money from the family of one of his victims. Officials said that at least five men wielded machetes and swords at him on a busy road.

Shetty was reportedly associated with various local right-wing groups and had several police cases registered against him.

Two men were later arrested, who claimed that they were paid to kill Shetty by the family of Mohammed Fazil, who was murdered in 2022.