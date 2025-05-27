Man Killed In Sword Attack In Mangaluru, Second In A Month

Two men were brutally attacked with a sword in Karnataka on Tuesday, while one of them died at a hospital during treatment, the other is fighting for his life, said the police.

The incident was reported from Kambodi Kalpane in Bantwal of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru.

The dead person has been identified as Imteyaaz, who was the Secretary of a local mosque in Mangaluru.

His friend Rahman is battling for his life.

Earlier this month, a murder-accused Suhas Shetty was apparently murdered by contract killers who accepted money from the family of one of his victims, sources have said.

Suhas Shetty -- was reportedly associated with various local right-wing groups and had several police cases registered against him -- was attacked by at least five men, who wielded machetes and swords, and killed him on a busy Mangaluru road.



