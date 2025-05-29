Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra Pauses Royal Duties For Higher Education

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, second in line to the Norwegian throne, is set to begin her higher education journey in Australia. The 21-year-old royal will pursue a bachelor's degree in social sciences at the University of Sydney, starting in August.

In a significant personal decision, the Princess will temporarily step back from her royal duties to focus on full-time studies. She is expected to reside in on-campus student housing during her time at the university.

The Royal House of Norway shared that "Her Royal Highness looks forward to dedicating herself to her studies in the years to come."

The University of Sydney expressed excitement over her decision. "We are delighted that the Princess has chosen the University of Sydney to further her education, and we're sure she'll love Sydney as much as we do," said Kirsten Andrews, the university's Vice-President. She added that the Princess will have access to a vibrant campus community and the best that the city has to offer.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and the granddaughter of King Harald of Norway. She was born and raised in Oslo and recently completed 15 months of military service as an engineer soldier and rifleman.

During her school days, the Princess's mother spent a year with her at Wangaratta High School in Victoria.