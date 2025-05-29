Pics: Who Is Ingrid Alexandra, Norwegian Princess Who Moved To Australia

She is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, 21, is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. She is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father and is expected to become the next monarch.
The 21-year-old Princess of Norway has now made a big move and relocated from her royal home to Australia for higher education.
The Princess of Norway was born and raised in Oslo and recently completed 15 months of military service as an engineer soldier and rifleman. During her school days, her mother spent a year with her at Wangaratta High School in Victoria.
