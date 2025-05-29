Advertisement

Pics: Who Is Ingrid Alexandra, Norwegian Princess Who Moved To Australia

The 21-year-old Princess of Norway has now made a big move and relocated from her royal home to Australia for higher education.

She is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, 21, is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. She is second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father and is expected to become the next monarch. 

Princess Ingrid is set to begin her higher education journey in Australia.

Photo Credit: instagram/princess.ingrid.alexandra

She will pursue a bachelors degree in social sciences at the University of Sydney, starting in August.

Photo Credit: instagram/princess.ingrid.alexandra

The Princess will temporarily step back from her royal duties to focus on full-time studies.

Photo Credit: instagram/princess.ingrid.alexandra

She is expected to reside in on-campus student housing during her time at the university.

Photo Credit: instagram/princess.ingrid.alexandra

The Royal House of Norway shared that "Her Royal Highness looks forward to dedicating herself to her studies in the years to come."

Photo Credit: instagram/princess.ingrid.alexandra

The University of Sydney also expressed excitement over her decision.

Photo Credit: instagram/princess.ingrid.alexandra

The Princess of Norway was born and raised in Oslo and recently completed 15 months of military service as an engineer soldier and rifleman. During her school days, her mother spent a year with her at Wangaratta High School in Victoria. 

