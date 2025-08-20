Marius Borg Hoiby, Son of Norway Crown Princess, Faces 32 Charges Including Rape, Domestic Violence

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, is facing multiple serious charges, including rape and domestic violence.

Following a year-long investigation, the 28-year-old has been accused of abusing a former partner, according to the BBC.

He has also been accused of violating restraining orders and now faces a total of 32 charges, which include rape, death threats, assault and secretly recording women without consent. Hoiby, however, has refuted the accusation and intends to enter a guilty plea to lesser charges.

Hoiby's trial is expected to start in mid-January 2026 and last six weeks. He might be imprisoned for up to 10 years if found guilty, according to Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo, reported Reuters.

"Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence," defense lawyer Petar Sekulic wrote in an email response to the indictment. He also stated that Hoiby "will give a thorough explanation of his version of events in court," according to AP News.

"Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives," said prosecutor Henriksbo.

Hoiby was arrested in November following allegations of abuse and violence against his former partner and was kept in police custody for one week.

In a statement, Hoiby admitted to causing bodily harm to the woman while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and to damaging her apartment.

Hoiby was born to Mette-Marit from a relationship she had before marrying Norway's future king, Crown Prince Haakon, in 2001, but doesn't hold a royal title or official duties.

The royal palace, in a statement, said, "Marius is facing serious accusations, which the police and the judiciary will deal with. I am convinced they will do a good job."