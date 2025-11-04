Norway's Future Queen Breaks Her Silence On Half Brother's Rape And Abuse Charges

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, the future Queen of Norway, has for the first time commented publicly on the rape and abuse allegations against her half-brother, Marius Borg Hoiby. In a recent interview with the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, she described the situation as "difficult" for everyone involved, including her family and the victims.

The 21-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne after her father Crown Prince Haakon, said, "Of course it's difficult. Both for those of us who are around, for me as a sister, and for mom and dad. And of course for everyone affected by the case".

When asked further about being away at university in Sydney, Australia, during this challenging time, she declined to elaborate. "Yes, it is... I don't know if I want to go into it much more than that," she told NRK.

Crown Prince Haakon also addressed the matter in August, stating that the situation was "challenging and difficult" for everyone involved and that the royal family would continue carrying out its duties.

Allegations against Marius Borg Hoiby

Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon. He does not hold a royal title or official duties, but has been part of the royal family's life.

In August 2025, the state attorney general charged him with 32 crimes, including four counts of rape, domestic violence, and assault involving multiple women, including an ex-girlfriend. The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began. Hoiby is also charged with filming their genitals without their knowledge.

Other charges against Hoiby include domestic abuse against a former partner and several counts of violence, disturbing the peace, vandalism and violations of restraining orders against another former partner.

Hoiby has denied the most serious charges but has admitted to some lesser offenses, such as acts of violence in one instance. His criminal trial is scheduled to begin in the Oslo district court in February 2026.

In a public statement 10 days after his arrest, he said he had acted "under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument", having suffered from "mental troubles" and struggling "for a long time with substance abuse".

Who is Princess Ingrid Alexandra?

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the 21-year-old future Queen of Norway, being the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. She's second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father and is expected to become Norway's first queen regnant since Queen Margaret in the 15th century.

She's currently studying at the University of Sydney, pursuing a three-year degree in Social Sciences with a focus on international relations and political economy. The princess recently completed 15 months of military service with the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North, serving as a gunner on a CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle.

She has already begun taking on official engagements, representing the Royal Family during ceremonies and state events.

