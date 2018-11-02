Diwali Menu: A Fully Planned 3 Course Menu For Diwali To Avoid Last Minute Fuss

Diwali is around the corner and so is the season of feasting. This year, Diwali falls on 7th November, 2018 and preparations for the same are on in full swing. Markets everywhere are filled with all things festive; from oil lamps, candles, fairy lights, sweets, snacks, utensils to clothes and jewellery. Diwali, or Deepawali, marks the day when Lord Rama came back to Ayodhya after defeating Demon King Ravana who had been holding Sita captive in Lanka. People of Ayodhya celebrated his return by lighting thousands of diyas in the city. Over the years, people have celebrated Diwali, or the festival of lights, in multiple ways adding their own local flavour to it. It would not be wrong to say that Diwali is indeed one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Indians across home and abroad. And needless to say, delicious food makes for an intrinsic part of all Diwali festivities.

If you are hosting a Diwali party this year, here is a fully planned 3 Course Menu For Diwali for a memorable gathering.

Diwali Food Menu | Diwali 2018 Party Menu

Diwali 2018: Starters for Diwali Meal



For starters you can try these melt-in-mouth dahi kebabs made of hung curd, paneer, flour and melange of spices, serve them with this lip-smacking pudine ke chutney for an amazing experience. You know what else is an absolute delight when combined with mint chutney? Paneer Tikka! Soft and succulent paneer cubes marinated in a pool of spices, these fiery treats are a must have. Tandoori bhune aloo is another sumptuous snack you can try your hand at. Tandoor roasted baby potatoes, tossed in spices, onions and topped with sauth chutney. There, we saw you slurping.

(Also Read: Diwali 2018: What Food Is Prepared For Diwali? 7 Delicious Diwali Delicacies )

Diwali 2018: For starters you can try these melt-in-mouth dahi kebabs; Photo Credit: NDTV BEEPS

Diwali 2018: Main Course Dishes For Diwali Meal



Dal Makhani is one festive favourite that always manages to be a show-stealer. This year try the classic urad dal preparation at home with this simple recipe. Creamy and filling malai kofta is another vegetarian star dish you can include in your Diwali spread. Kofta stuffed with potatoes and paneer in a rich gravy made with goodness of cashews and kasoori methi, is a treat to the soul. If you want something dry, you can try stuffed masala mushrooms filled with onions and corn kernels. All these preparations go marvellously well with naan and pashtooni zarda pulav.

(Also Read: Diwali 2018: Dates, Calender, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Special Foods Served On Deepavali)

Diwali 2018: Creamy and filling malai kofta is another vegetarian star dish you can include in your Diwali spread

Diwali 2018: Festive Desserts For Diwali

Kaju Katli or kaju ki barfi , is one Diwali staple we can never get enough of. How about ditching the round to your halwai and making the delight at home yourself this year ? This step-by-step recipe would help you with the same. You can also enjoy some piping hot jalebis with rabri with these amazing recipes. Can there be an ending more amazing than this? We doubt.

Diwali 2018: You can also enjoy some piping hot jalebis with rabri

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2018!

