Diabetic Women At Higher Risk Of Developing Cancer: Top 5 Foods To Regulate Blood Sugar

Women suffering from diabetes may be at higher risk from cancer as compared to diabetic men, says a new study published in the journal Diabetologia. This result is shocking considering that 415 million people suffer from diabetes worldwide, and India also has a significantly large diabetic population. The study looked at data on all-site cancer events (incident or fatal only) from 121 cohorts, with the participation of 19,239,302 individuals. The study found that diabetic women were 27 per cent more likely develop cancer at a later stage, as compared to women without diabetes, while for diabetic men, the risk was only 19 per cent higher, as compared to men without diabetes. The results held true for women with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and the study also identified several different types of cancers, which can afflict these diabetic women.

The study found that diabetic women were at higher risks for developing kidney cancer (11 per cent), oral cancer (13 per cent), stomach cancer (14 per cent) and leukaemia (15 per cent), as compared to men suffering from the same condition. The researchers said heightened blood glucose levels could have DNA-altering effect, leading to development of tumours and cancers. Lead author of the study Toshiaki Ohkuma from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia said that the link between diabetes and an increased risk of developing cancer is now being firmly established. He added by saying that although the number of people suffering from diabetes doubled globally over the last three decades, there's still a lot that we need to learn about the condition.

Here are top five foods that may help regulate blood glucose levels naturally:

1. Oats: The popular breakfast food is known for regulating blood sugar levels.

2. Fruits and Vegetables: Veggies like broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables as well as fruits contain soluble fibre which are slowly digested and release sugar slowly into the bloodstream.

3. Nuts: According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, consuming at least 50 grams of nuts daily can control high levels of blood fats (triglycerides) and sugars.

4. Protein-Rich Foods: Foods like eggs, meat, fish, beans and legumes are full of satiating protein, which regulates blood sugar.

5. Bitter Gourd: Bitter gourd has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally.

