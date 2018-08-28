Diabetes Management: 3 Bitter Juices To Manage Diabetes

It is not easy to manage diabetes. For every diabetic, it is very crucial to be mindful of his/her diet. You never know what may surge up the blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a group of diseases that is results in too much sugar in the blood. While it is known that refined grains and sugary goods are not recommended in a diabetes diet plan (these foods tend to get metabolised quickly and cause your blood glucose levels to elevate), there is a lot of confusion about drinks. Did you know fruit juices are also not very advisable to include in your diet, especially the ones you find in markets. These juices are low on fibres and high on added sugar. It is best to consume fruits whole and fresh. However, if you are looking for healthy diabetic juices, always make them at home and be mindful of what you are pickling. There are some bitter fruits and veggies that you can juice, which may prove extremely beneficial in your diabetes diet.

Here are 3 diabetic friendly juices:



1. Karela Juice or bitter melon juice: Karela juice is an excellent beverage for diabetics. Bitter gourd helps regulate the blood sugar level in your body. According to studies, bitter gourd has a few active substances with anti-diabetic properties. One of them is charantin, which is famous for its blood glucose-lowering effect. Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally. These substances either work individually or together to help reduce blood sugar levels. Here's how you can make bitter melon juice at home.

2. Spinach Juice: Spinach is a great source of folate, dietary fibre, vitamins A, B, C, E and K. Fibre delays digestion, which ensures that the sugar is not metabolised quickly and cause a surge in blood sugar levels.

3. Amla Juice: The Ayurvedic wonder potion may do wonders for your diabetes management. Take two teaspoons of amla juice with a pinch turmeric powder early morning. Amla is the fruit of the Indian gooseberry tree and is a traditional remedy to control high blood sugar levels. It also contains a mineral called chromium which regulates carbohydrate metabolism and helps in making your body more responsive to insulin, says Dr. Shikha Sharma, Wellness Expert and Founder of NutriHealth.

Before making any drastic changes in your diet, you must consult your expert.