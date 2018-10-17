Diabetes: Know How Coriander (Dhaniya) Seeds Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is an incurable health condition; however, with a balanced diet and exercises, one can easily control the blood sugar levels that are generally unstable in diabetics. Diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas is not able to produce adequate amount of insulin or the body is unresponsive to it, which further results in unusual spikes in blood sugar levels. Did you know your kitchen closet is a treasure trove of spices that could help in managing most health conditions? Well, if not, we must tell you that coriander seeds or dhaniya seeds are said to manage diabetes. Coriander seeds form an important part of Indian cuisine as they are used as a spice in order to add extra flavour to dals, curries and other delicacies. Coriander is known to possess essential nutrients like potassium, iron, vitamin A, C and K, folic acid, magnesium, and calcium, all of which are known to promote overall health. Let's see how coriander seeds help manage the raging blood sugar levels and how to use them to control diabetes.

According to Macrobiotic Health Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "Coriander seeds soaked in a glass of water can help insulin resistance, further controlling diabetes. The seeds have essential oils that manage blood sugar levels effectively."

Coriander (dhaniya) seeds for diabetes

Here are a few benefits of coriander seeds as suggested by The Floridian Research Institute:

Coriander seeds are said to reduce the blood glucose levels in diabetics. Moreover, it is said to maintain the insulin activity, which further helps in keeping blood sugar levels in check. According to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine, coriander seeds are effective in controlling the insulin release from pancreatic beta-cells in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats. The ethanol present in the seeds is said to be effective in reducing serum glucose or blood sugar. They are known to be helpful in increasing the insulin release from the beta-cells of the pancreas. Coriander seeds also help improve digestion, further keeping your blood sugar levels stable. A good digestive system is the key to keeping diabetes in check.

How to use coriander seeds to control diabetes?

The best way to bring coriander seeds into use is to soak a handful of them in water overnight. Drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It is said to keep your blood glucose levels in check through the day. Moreover, it is also said to reduce the amount of LDL (bad cholesterol) and up the HDL (good cholesterol) in the blood. Add coriander seeds as much you can in your dishes and enjoy the healthy goodness of the seeds.

Make use of this excellent spice and enjoy the flavour it imparts in your food. Also, ensure that you consult a doctor before switching to coriander seed water as consuming both medicines and coriander seeds simultaneously may drop the blood sugar levels significantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.