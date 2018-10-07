Diabetes: 4 Spices That You Should Eat To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

One way to deal with diabetes is to consume prescribed medication and manage blood sugar levels. However, alternative medicines are gaining momentum and for all good reasons. While diet alterations, exercises and lifestyle changes help control diabetes, natural supplements can also stabilise blood glucose levels. Our kitchens are a treasure trove of herbs and spices that are said to work wonders on our overall health. Spices, made from the bark, root, bud or berry of a plant, are generally used dried rather than fresh, which means their essential oil content is highly concentration and they a more pungent taste. Research into most common spices has found that they possess powerful antioxidant and antibiotic properties that benefit overall health. Some spices are known to manage blood sugar levels in an efficient way. We list out some amazing spices that you should definitely add to your daily diet to control diabetes.

Spices for diabetes

1. Turmeric (Haldi)

Ayurveda has long used turmeric for its healing properties. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties make it an excellent spice for boosting immunity and skin health. In fact, researchers have investigated its role in managing diabetes and results have suggested that it may help manage blood sugar levels. As per a study published in the journal Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, the active compound in turmeric called curcumin may help decrease the level of glucose in blood, further reducing diabetes-related complications. The best way to bring turmeric to your rescue is to drink turmeric milk or haldi doodh.

2. Cloves (Laung)

Cloves have antiseptic as well as germicidal properties. Moreover, they offer anti-inflammatory, analgesic and digestive health benefits for diabetes. Cloves also help keep your blood sugar levels in check and are known to promote insulin production, further controlling diabetes.

3. Garlic (Lehsun)

According to a study published in the journal Phytomedicine, consumption of garlic increased the serum insulin in diabetic rats. So make sure you are adding enough garlic in your daily diet.

4. Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon is an antioxidant that's been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce fasting blood sugars. In fact, according to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, cinnamon has the ability to improve insulin sensitivity. Drink cinnamon tea to stay healthy.

Make sure you complement these spices with a healthy diet and exercises to ensure better management of diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.