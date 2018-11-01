Diabetes: Here's Why Diabetics Must Include Guavas (Amrood) In Their Diabetes Diet

Winter season is almost here and has brought along with itself an extensive range of winter fruits. One of our most favourite fruits of the season is guava. The light green, mildly sweet, crunchy fruit is always a delight. Whether you have it raw, blend it in smoothies or press it in jams, guava tastes good in almost all forms. Guava is cultivated in many tropical and subtropical regions and is scientifically known as Psidium guajava. It is a treasure trove of health benefits; from promoting digestion, weight loss, healthy skin to healthy heart- guava is one of the most nutritious additions you can make to your diet. According to experts, it is particularly beneficial for people dealing with diabetes. Diabetes refers to a group of metabolic diseases that result in elevated blood sugar or glucose.



Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora tells us that guavas make for a great snack for diabetics, since they have a low glycaemic index. Guava is very rich in dietary fibre that helps ease constipation (a common diabetic complaint) and can lower the chance of developing type-2 diabetes.



According to a study published in The American Journal of Chinese Medicine, guava juice produced a marked hypoglycaemic action in normal and alloxan-treated diabetic mice.



Diabetes: Guavas help ensure stable blood sugar levels

Here's what makes it an ideal fruit for diabetics:



1. High Fibre: The legendary fibre content of the fruit ensures that the sugar levels are well regulated. Fibres take the longest to digest; this ensures they are not released into your blood stream as soon as you consume them. This inhibits a sudden spike in sugar levels.

2. Low glycaemic index: Guava is counted as one of the low GI foods. Glycaemic index is a value assigned to foods (carbohydrate), based on how slowly or quickly they affect blood glucose levels. Carbohydrates with a low GI value (55 or less) are more slowly digested, absorbed and metabolised and cause a slower rise in blood glucose.

3. Low in Calories: A 100 gram serving of guava has just 68 calories. Diabetes is known to induce weight gain. Including low-calorie fruits like guava in your diet can help better weight management.



