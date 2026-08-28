'Couldn't Believe It': Instamart Customer Gets 1 Kg Onions For Rs 1

In a time of rising grocery prices, an unexpected discount can feel like a pleasant surprise. Recently, an X user shared how a customer who ordered a small item from Swiggy Instamart ended up receiving a kilogram of onions for just Re 1.

In a post shared on August 27, X user @MahiMishra98 revealed that a customer ordered biscuits on Instamart and was charged Re 1 extra for 1 kg of onions. When the order arrived, the customer was surprised to find that the onions had actually been delivered.

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"The price of 1 kg of onions in the market is approximately Rs 60, and Instamart gives it to them for just Rs 1! The customer couldn't believe this could happen," she wrote in the caption.

The user further explained that the customer was so surprised by the offer that they asked the delivery partner if the onions had been included by mistake. The delivery executive reportedly replied, "No, there's such an offer going on right now."

Watch the post below:

Several users reacted to the post, with many expressing surprise at the offer.

One user wrote, "why does my instamart never show these offers all i get is delivery fee surge and rain charges"

Another commented, "What an unbelievable deal! Getting 1 kg of onions for just Rs 1 is definitely a pleasant surprise"

"What better offer could there be than getting 1 kg of onions for 1 rupee! Such offers can truly make a customer's day, but you should always check the terms and conditions," wrote another user.

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An X user added, "Onion prices usually bring tears to people's eyes but getting a full kilo for just Rs 1 is basically hitting the quick-commerce jackpot."

Have you come across a similar deal on a quick-commerce platform? Let us know in the comments below.