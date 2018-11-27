Coriander For Hypertension: How To Use This Herb To Manage High Blood Pressure 

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the most common cardiovascular disorders around the globe. If the numbers by WHO are to be believed, raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths, about 12.8% of the total of all deaths. When it comes to managing blood pressure, people need to take into account a variety of factors. Experts say, lack of proper care and awareness may aggravate the condition, and persistently high blood pressures may even lead to stroke and death. High blood pressure patients are told be mindful of their diet. Excessive sodium intake tends to constrict blood vessels, which elevates the pressure. For the same reason, high blood pressure patients are also told to steer clear of spicy food. However, spices of the right kind, used in the right way, may also help manage blood pressure levels better.

One such spice that you can consider using in your high blood pressure diet is coriander. Coriander is said to do wonders for your heart health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, coriander is "valued in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties; modern research shows that cholesterol has cholesterol lowering effects"

Coriander is one of the most treasured spices in an Indian kitchen pantry. Did you know coriander is one of the oldest known spices around the world? The book "Healing Spices" by Bharat B. Aggarwal mentions that the coriander seeds were found in a Neolithic archaeological dig dated around 7000 BCE. They were also found in Tutenkhamen's tomb and were mentioned about in The Bible too. It was a popular spice in ancient Greece. "The book also mentions, "The sweet, nutty seeds of coriander plant are the spice coriander. And they are really good for health." It helps manage conditions like diabetes, obesity and hypertension, the book reveals.

(Also Read: Diabetes: How To Use Coriander Seeds (Dhaniya Seeds) To Manage Blood Sugar Levels)

Coriander for Hypertension and High Blood Pressure

Coriander is an excellent remedy to manage high blood pressure. It is packed with heart-friendly fibres. Studies have claimed that constituents from coriander interact with calcium ions and the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which helps relax tension in blood vessel. Additionally, the spice is very effective to modulate gut activity, which is very important to manage high blood pressure. Coriander seeds also have a diuretic effect. A diuretic helps increase passing of urine. Through urine you are able to eliminate the excess sodium accumulated in your system.

(Also Read: Hypertension: 5 Foods To Manage Blood Pressure During Winters)

How to use coriander to manage high blood pressure

You can soak a spoonful of coriander seeds in a glass of water and let it soak overnight. Strain and consume this water next day.

Here's an Ayurvedic concoction that you can try as well

According to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "Add 1 teaspoon coriander and 1 pinch cardamom to 1 cup freshly squeezed (not canned) peach juice. Drink this as many as 2 to 3 times a day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

