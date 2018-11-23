Diabetes: How To Use Coriander Seeds (Dhaniya Seeds) To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Coriander seeds have long been used in Indian kitchens to flavour curries and other dishes. It is a spice that's been cultivated since ancient times and comes from the same plant that gives us beneficial cilantro leaves. In most cases, these seeds are used as food-poisoning preventative agent. These seeds not only offer a unique and intriguing flavour, but their consumption has also been shown to increase blood flow and improve heart health and digestive health. Turns out, coriander seeds also help manage blood sugar levels and control diabetes. Let's look at how coriander seeds help manage diabetes effectively and how to use them in your daily diet.

According to the book Healing Spices by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal, a team of researchers noted in the Phytotherapy Research that coriander is a traditional remedy for indigestion, diabetes, rheumatism, and pain in the joints. Testing an extract of the spice on animals with laboratory-induced type-2 diabetes, they found it decreased blood sugar levels and increased insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar.

Coriander Seeds For Diabetes | Coriander Seeds To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Here are some reasons that make coriander seeds an excellent spice to manage diabetes effectively.

Multiple studies have shown that coriander seeds tend to increase the production of insulin, further enabling the body to use it properly.

Coriander seeds also tend to improve carbohydrate metabolism and increase hypoglycaemic action, further helping stabilise blood glucose.

The essential oils present in these seeds have dual glucose-lowering effects in diabetes. This works both by enhancing the secretion of insulin from the pancreas and exhibiting insulin-like activity at the cellular level.

It promotes proper absorption and assimilation of sugar, resulting in a marked decrease in the blood sugar levels.

Coriander seeds help improve digestion, which is a key aspect in keeping your blood sugar levels stabilised.

The presence of ethanol in these seeds is effective in reducing serum glucose or blood sugar.

How To Use Coriander Seeds For Diabetes | How To Use Coriander Seeds To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

One of the best ways to use coriander seeds is to soak them in water overnight and drink a glassful first thing in the morning. This water tends to keep your blood sugar levels in check through the day. You can add coriander seeds in your dals, curries and rice-dishes to enjoy the wholesome goodness it has to offer.

Make sure you consult a doctor before you consume coriander seeds. Extract all the goodness of this wonder spice and stay healthy!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.