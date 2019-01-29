Controlling Blood Pressure May Reduce Risk Of Cognitive Impairment: Eat These Foods To Manage Blood Pressure

According to a recent study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, an intensive control of blood pressure in older people reduced the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, which is a precursor of early dementia. MCI is a decline in memory and thinking skills and is also considered a risk factor for dementia.



The study was a clinical trial and had 9361 volunteers among adults 50 and older with hypertension but without diabetes or a history of stroke. The findings of the study showed that apart from helping the heart, lowering blood pressure for a period of three years also helped the brain. A 15 percent reduction in dementia in the intensively controlled group was also noticed.



In previous observational studies, hypertension has been identified as a potentially modifiable risk factor for MCI and dementia. "As doctors treating older patients, we are encouraged to finally have a proven intervention to lower someone's risk for MCI," said principal investigator Jeff Williamson, Professor at Wake Forest University in the US.



Few alterations in one's diet could help in managing blood pressure as well. Here is a list of three such foods that you can add to your diet:



Methi



An excellent source of soluble fibre, methi is known to help reduce bad cholesterol levels. It has low amounts of sodium, which makes it apt for people who have high blood pressure levels.



Carrots



This winter veggie is replete with potassium content, which is known to help relax the tension in blood vessels and arteries, further maintaining blood pressure levels.



Spinach



Apart from being abundantly rich in iron content, spinach also contains magnesium, lutein and potassium, all of which help in preventing thickening of artery walls.



Add these winter foods to your diet and manage blood pressure levels.



