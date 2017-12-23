Consumption Of Folic Acid In Pregnancy May Up The Risk Of Allergies: Study

According to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology- Regulatory, Intergrative and Comparative Physiology, taking folic acid in late pregnancy may increase the risk of allergies in the baby affected by intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR). Folic acid is a type of B vitamin that has been shown to prevent defects in the neural tube, the prescursor to the central nervous system, in a developing foetus.The neural tube develops in the first month of pregnancy, medical professionals typically recommend women take a folic acid supplement during the first trimester of pregnancy. Continued supplementation may not be needed in the late stages of pregnancy and may actually increase the risk of allergies in offspringFor the study, the team of researchers measured systematic inflammation and tested skin reactions- markers of allergies, to the common allergens dust mites and egg whites in the lambs. The restricted group had higher levels of inflammation but no difference in skin reaction than the restricted supplement and control groups when exposed to dust mites.According to the researchers, Patients should be counselled regarding the potential increase risks of progeny allergy of continuing folic acid supplementation for the entirety of pregnancyWith Inputs from PTI