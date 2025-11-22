Cockroach Coffee Costing Rs 570 Goes Viral In China, Tastes "Burnt And Slightly Sour"

A museum in Beijing has introduced a new coffee flavour that is definitely not for the faint-hearted. The drink has gone viral online for its bizarre ingredient list - powdered cockroaches and dried mealworms, both sprinkled and infused into an otherwise familiar cup of coffee. Priced at 45 yuan (approximately Rs 570), the new beverage has become a hot topic among adventurous young consumers in China. According to a report by The Cover, the flavour is described as "burnt and slightly sour".

A Creepy-Crawly Coffee Experience In China

The roach-filled beverage is served at a coffee shop inside an insect-themed museum in Beijing, though the report did not disclose the museum's name. An employee told The Cover that the drink was launched at the end of June, but only recently gained widespread attention after going viral online. "As an insect-themed museum, it seemed like a good idea to have drinks that match," the staff member said, adding that the concept primarily attracts curious young people, while parents and children tend to avoid it.

Insect Ingredients Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine

The museum cafe reportedly sells more than 10 cups of the roach coffee daily. All ingredients, including insect powders, are sourced from a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) shop to ensure safety. As per the report, TCM principles suggest cockroach powder may aid blood circulation, while protein-rich yellow mealworms are believed to boost immunity.

More Insect Brews On The Menu

The cockroach coffee is part of a wider series of experimental drinks. The museum has also introduced a beverage made using a pitcher plant's digestive juices and even sold a limited-edition ant-infused drink during Halloween. While the ant brew is said to taste sour, the pitcher plant version reportedly tastes like regular coffee.

China's Ongoing Trend Of Unconventional Coffee

Unusual coffee creations have been trending across China, reported the South China Morning Post. Earlier this year, a cafe in Yunnan attracted attention for adding deep-fried worms to coffee, while a coffee shop in Jiangxi experimented with lattes that feature fried chilli and hot pepper powder.

The latest cockroach coffee craze continues this wave of inventive and shocking flavour combinations that keep China's cafe culture in the global spotlight.