Chicken Biryani Becomes The Most Ordered Food Item In The Year 2017

- Chicken Biryani becomes one of the most ordered food item
- The order analysis was done for seven cities
- It revealed how online food ordering has become an integral part of lives
Interestingly, pizzas, which are believed to be one of the most favourite foods, did not rank in the first five most ordered items; however, it became the most searched. As per the report mentioned in IANS, Indians have searched for it over five lack times, followed by burgers, chicken, cakes and momos.
The order analysis basically revealed the love of gorging on Indian food more than anything. Also, it revealed how online food ordering has become an integral part of lives of the urban Indians. The analysis also includes meal categories, late-night ordering, snacking, upcoming food trends, desserts, healthy and international cuisine. Swiggy saw a single user order 1,415 times in the year 2017.
The other insights of the analytics are-
Masala Dosa, Idli and Vada rule breakfast menus for most Indians while for lunch and dinner, they preferred that includes chicken, mutton and vegetable followed by paneer butter masala and masala dosa, dal makhani and chicken fried rice.
Moreover, in 2017, Indians munched the most on pav bhaji, French fries, samosas, chicken roll, chicken burger and bhel puri during snack time.
With Inputs from IANS