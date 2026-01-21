Chef Vikas Khanna Enjoys <i>Biji</i>-Style Gajar Ka Halwa, Courtesy Priyanka Chopra's Family

Chef Vikas Khanna spent a flavourful afternoon in Mumbai, thanks to a special invitation from Priyanka Chopra's family. The Michelin-starred chef and Bungalow restaurant owner was hosted by Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra, who cooked all the lunch by himself. The chef described the meal as "one of the best in a long, long time", praising both the food and the warmth behind it.

The menu was a celebration of classic comfort dishes: homely gajar ka halwa, dal bukhara, kharode curry, makki roti and five-leaf saag. Khanna shared photos of the spread on Instagram and expressed the comfort and joy it brought him.

He wrote, "After years, I tasted gajjar halwa that felt exactly like my Biji's - the kind that doesn't just feed you... it returns you to your childhood."

The chef also praised the dal bukhara, calling it "a healing hug from an elder in the family", and compared the kharode curry to the warmth of Kolkata's iconic nalli kosha.

The makki roti and saag struck an emotional chord as well. "Softer than the ones I've eaten on Punjab highways in winter," he wrote, adding that he couldn't describe the five-greens saag "without getting emotional".

Even the simplest elements on the table earned appreciation. "Something as simple as onions felt like time travel - pungent mustard and memories," he said, while urging that Siddharth's chaat masala "needs to be packaged ASAP".

Thanking the Chopras for the hospitality, Khanna concluded, "All of this was cooked by the brilliant @siddharthchopra89, just as he promised when he visited with the amazing Neelam. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra for hosting me."

Responding in the comments, Dr Madhu Chopra wrote, "Thank you Vikas for a beautiful afternoon, walking down memory lane with Sid's food."

Priyanka Chopra has long been a patron of Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow, and often visits with friends and family when she is in the city. This time, however, it was the chef's turn to enjoy a taste of homely comfort, and it clearly left a wholesome, lasting impression.